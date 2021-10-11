WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership coming out of the WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.147 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.252 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.034 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for first for the night against other broadcast network shows and down from the .62 rating that last week’s draft edition delivered. The October 9, 2020 edition of Smackdown finished with 2.178 million viewers for the first night of the WWE Draft while airing opposite an NBA Finals game.