NXT Battleground lineup: The latest card for the June premium live event

May 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, June 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex.

-Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Rapper Sexyy Red will host of the event. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock. We will have a live review of Battleground along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

