NXT Takeover 36 Polls – Vote for best match and grade the overall show

August 22, 2021

NXT Takeover 36 Poll – Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

NXT Takeover 36 Poll – Vote for the best match of the night
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly in a best of three falls match
Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship
Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women's Championship
LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship
Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter
