4/24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Triple H’s 25th Anniversary, King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans in Money in the Bank qualifiers, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on April 24, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

We got a Triple H video package to open the show to announce tonight’s episode as his 25th Anniversary celebration. We then saw the normal Smackdown introductory video package. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans was announced as a qualifier for Money in the Bank. Dana Brooke and Carmella will take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In the Performance Center, New Day made their entrance with some CGI. Big E and Kofi walked out to the announce table and gyrated before entering the ring. Footage was shown of Big E capturing the Tag Team Championships last week. They gyrated in the ring and announced their 8th WWE Tag Title name. Kofi gave Big E respect for defeating the odds last week, and demanded people clap. Big E reminded him that there wasn’t a soul in the building, and he said nothing felt better than having their girls wrapped around their….and Kofi stopped him.

Kofi said they had more title reigns than the Hart Foundation, Edge and Christian, The New Age Outlaws, etc. He said it wasn’t to brag, he just wanted to etch their names among the best in history. Big E took a moment to celebrate Tom Brady starting a New Day in Tampa Bay, and Kofi started to leave because he’s a Patriot Fan. Big E consoled him, and then they were interrupted by Lucha House Party. Lince Dorado said they wanted to be the first team to challenge them, but was cut off by Miz and Morrison.

Miz walked out and complained he was beaten in a singles Triple Threat match for the Tag Team Championships. They mentioned their title defenses, and called the New Day’s win cheap. Miz said they elevate the division, and the New Day make them look like jokes. Miz laid out a challenge, and Gran Metalik cut a promo in spanish. Miz wanted to know what he said, but Morrison lied and said he was flattering and respected him. Big E said that’s not what he said. Everyone was then interrupted by the Forgotten Sons. Cutler introduced Ryker and Blake, and they complained about serving their country, but getting treated like trash when they got home.

He said they would take over the Tag Team Division on Smackdown, and it would be forgotten no more. Miz started talking trash, but Ryker cut him off for being a Marine poseur while he was standing in front of a real one. Blake said they can strike anywhere, at any time, and you won’t see it coming. They then predictably attacked New Day. Kofi was powerbombed into Big E by Ryker.

Drew Gulak vs. King Corbin in a Money in the Bank qualifier is next…[c]

My Take: I’m sure the MAGA team beating up New Day will go over big on Social Media. This was a very boilerplate promo segment. Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party don’t feel like they earned their way into the title picture over a team like Heavy Machinery or the Usos. I guess we’ll see if they can develop a story here that holds anyone’s interest.

We got a throwback video package to Triple H as the Blueblood Character in 1995.

Backstage, Miz and Morrison were interviewed by Renee Young. They blamed Lucha House party for instigating everything, and said they would demand a match with them for later tonight. Drew Gulak made his entrance with Daniel Bryan, followed by Baron Corbin. Footage was shown of Corbin beating down Elias last week.

1. Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin: The action was back and forth early on. Gulak sent Corbin to ringside, and then drop kicked him over the announce table on the floor…[c]

Corbin landed a Bossman Clothesline as the show returned, as Daniel Bryan offered encouraging words. Corbin landed a deadlift slam. He went for a powerbomb, but Gulak reversed out into a pinning situation for a two count. The action spilled outside, where Gulak used a dragon screw to send Corbin into the steel stairs. Corbin hobbled into the ring, and Gulak climbed to the top for a diving lariat and a near fall.

Nakamura and Cesaro grabbed Bryan and tossed him into a support beam where the audience would have been. Gulak tried to intervene, but Corbin caught him with End of Day instead for the win.

Baron Corbin defeated Drew Gulak at 9:54

After the match, Gulak and Cesaro held Gulak, and Corbin hit him with his Scepter. Corbin qualifies for Money in the Bank. A video of the history between Strowman and Wyatt was shown. Cole and Graves then spoke about Rob Gronkowski, and said he vowed to hold onto his WWE 24/7 Championship even while in the NFL. A Jeff Hardy video is up next.

My Take: Gulak and Corbin had an average match. They both showed strong effort, but there wasn’t enough chemistry there to make the match really stand out. Gulak not making it into the Money in the Bank Match, and Bryan getting in should further the slow burn towards their eventual feud.



