Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Randy Orton, WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. The Rock

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Randy Orton delivered 377,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The two-hour season four premiere finished 26th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. The Rock averaged 351,000 viewers for A&E and finished 51st in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.
Powell’s POV: The Iron Sheik biography tallied 452,00 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the season finale on April 16, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper had 357,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights Sgt. Slaughter, while the Rivals show focuses on WWE vs. WCW.
