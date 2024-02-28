Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Randy Orton, WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. The Rock

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Randy Orton delivered 377,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The two-hour season four premiere finished 26th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. The Rock averaged 351,000 viewers for A&E and finished 51st in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: The Iron Sheik biography tallied 452,00 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the season finale on April 16, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper had 357,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights Sgt. Slaughter, while the Rivals show focuses on WWE vs. WCW.