Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight in a non-title match, Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango, Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna, PCO vs. Alan Angels

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling Hits

Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango: This seemed like an odd choice to be in the television main event slot. As much as I enjoy Dango’s comedy, the company hasn’t positioned him as a real player in the ring. Hopefully this match is the start of something because the guy has a great act and he should be more than a mid-card act. Alexander is among the most consistent wrestlers in the business, so it’s no surprise that Dango had his best TNA match with him.

X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight in a non-title match: The usual in terms of Knight looking strong in defeat. I can’t tell if TNA is building up to a breakthrough win for Knight or if this is simply his role in the company. Either way, Ali did a great job of helping Knight shine before stealing the win with a belt shot.

Alex Shelley and Kushida vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler: A quality tag team match that set up Mustafa Ali choosing The Grizzled Young Veterans over The Good Hands. I hope this somehow leads to Hotch and Skyler being cast as more than good hands. There’s no real mystery regarding the outcome of their matches with players like Shelley and Kushida, but there could be if Hotch and Skyler were simply given more wins.

Ash By Elegance vs. Angel Blue: A soft Hit for another showcase win for Ash, who continues to do an effective job of playing her new glamour heel role.

Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich: In the middle. The crowd was very quiet until the finish. The match was well worked, but the formula that led to Luna going over was pretty obvious after Luna’s partner Jody Threat picked up a previous win over Slamovich’s partner Killer Kelly.

TNA Impact Wrestling Misses

The System attacks Eric Young: This was a perfectly logical way to put sympathy on Young heading into his title match with Moose at Sacrifice. The problem continues to be that The System is ice cold as a faction. Please tell me the company isn’t going to double down on this weak faction by putting the tag team titles on Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers at Sacrifice.

PCO vs. Alan Angels: I like Angels’ work and I’ve been encouraged by the company giving him the Sound Check talkshow. Unfortunately, he was treated like jobber fodder in this glorified squash match. It got worse afterward when Kon wanted nothing to do with him. Meanwhile, the PCO act has run its course with this viewer.