WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Rock appears

-Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins respond the challenge to face Rock and Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania XL night one tag team match

-Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

-Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The Rock will also appear on next week’s Smackdown in Memphis. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).