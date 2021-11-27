What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: A big return and two matches set for Monday

November 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge returns.

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match.

-Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins.

Powell’s POV: This will be Edge’s first appearance since Crown Jewel. Raw will be live from Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

