NJPW Strong preview: AEW’s Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston team up on tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

-Daniel Garcia. Brody King, and Chris Dickinson vs. Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso.

-Fred Rosster, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Ren Narita, and The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Jonathan Gresham.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, this match was taped before Moxley entered rehab and Archer suffered a neck injury. NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings. They may be delayed this time around due to the holiday weekend.