AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Andrade vs. Cody in an Atlanta Street Fight.

-Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a TBS Title tournament match.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at Gas South Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

