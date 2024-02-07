AEW touts the “Big Business” themed edition of Dynamite for Boston

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release regarding the “Big Business” themed edition of AEW Dynamite that will be held on March 13 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

February 7, 2024 – During tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the promotion will return to Boston on Wednesday, March 13, at TD Garden with “AEW Dynamite: Big Business,” live on TBS.

The announcement marks AEW’s second show at TD Garden, after “AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts” last summer, which featured the third annual installment of the eponymous match. This time around, fans can expect more incredible moments during this historic edition of “AEW: Dynamite.”

Tickets for “AEW Dynamite: Big Business” will go on pre-sale on Friday, February 9, and open to the general public on Saturday, February 10. Tickets start at $20 plus fees, and can be purchased at AEWTix.com.

“Boston is the perfect home for ‘AEW Dynamite: Big Business,’ which will be a major moment in history of All Elite Wrestling,” said Khan. “You all have a chance to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime moment, either by joining us live at the TD Garden or watching live on TBS on Wednesday, March 13!”

Powell’s POV: Yes, this was Tony Khan’s latest big announcement. All signs point to the company taking the same approach for the Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks) debut that they took for CM Punk’s first appearance in AEW by not officially advertising her by name.