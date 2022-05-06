05/06 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Bloodline meet with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle on the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler, New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Bloodline meet with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle on the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler, New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match , and more (22:24)…

Click here for the May 6 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

