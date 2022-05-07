Tammy Sytch arrested and facing nine charges related to fatal traffic accident

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tammy Sytch was arrested and jailed on Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida. Sytch is facing nine charges related to the March 25 car accident that killed 75 year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the charges against include DUI causing the death of a person (DUI Manslaughter), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven additional counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

Powell’s POV: Last month, OrmondBeachObserver.com ran a press release from local police officials stating that Sytch failed to stop and drove her car into a stopped vehicle, which then crashed into the vehicle in front of it. Lasseter, the driver of the car that Sytch hit, was killed instantly, according to his obituary. Police took a blood sample from Sytch after the accident. While the toxicology report has not been released, the charges seem to tell the story. Sytch has been arrested on DUI related charges numerous times in the past. The roads are safer with her locked away.