Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, and Masha Slamovich vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Tasha Steelz, PCO and Sami Callihan vs. Hammerstone and Jake Something

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Moose vs. Cody Deaner for the X Division Title: This was basic pro wrestling with a heel cutting a gloating promo, only to be interrupted by a Pollyanna babyface to set up a match. The actual match was fun with Deaner picking up some near falls before Moose put him away in strong and decisive fashion. The simplicity of the formula may not work for all fans, but it clearly worked for the fired up live crowd.

“The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid and Leon Slater: A crowd pleasing spot fest. The Rascalz have lacked a storyline direction since their feud with Wes Lee in NXT. They continue to have good matches, but hopefully they can get back in the title picture once The Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers feud presumably wraps up tonight at Final Resolution.

Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, and Masha Slamovich vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Tasha Steelz: A decent television main event that provided a final push to a couple of pay-per-view matches. The post match angle with Francis destroying Nemeth heading into their TNA Championship match was pretty routine in terms of putting heat on the heel challenger. Francis has been a good signing for TNA and I’m curious to see how he does in tonight’s title match. One thing that stood out is that while Francis’s gear normally works for his usual spot on the card, it just doesn’t look main event to this viewer. Hopefully he has something better in mind for the title match.

TNA Impact Misses

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside: A minor Miss. Brookside played her usual plucky underdog role nicely, but this felt like a spot where Rosemary should have beaten someone decisively heading into her match with Jordynne Grace. If nothing else, Rosemary’s post match attack on Brookside further established her heel persona.

Sami Callihan and PCO vs. Jake Something and Hammerstone: The match was fine until the lazy chair shot for a DQ finish. The latest 23 tease left me wondering if Callihan is responsible and they are setting him up to turn on PCO. They started teaming out of nowhere and then the 23 thing started. Callihan has been spinning his wheels since he returned to TNA, so hopefully this breathes some lift into his act regardless of whether he’s behind it. On a side note, Something and Hammerstone should be squashing inferior teams while being built up as a monster team at this stage of their run together.

Dani Luna vs. Heather by Elegance: I’m officially bored by the series of matches involving the Knockouts Tag Team Champions and the Elegance ladies. Spitfire has never caught on with the fans and yet they continue to get near weekly television time.