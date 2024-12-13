ROH on HonorClub results (12/12): Robinson’s review of the Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona contract signing for Final Battle, Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Taven for the ROH Pure Rules Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 94)

Taped December 7, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio at Columbus Convention Center

Streamed December 12, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show opened backstage where Billie Starkz grabbed a cameraman’s attention and talked about the four-way match. Athena came into frame, ran down her nicknames, and then called Billie a spoiled teenager. Athena told Billie she needed to lay down for her and then told Billie no one cares what she wants. Athena said Billie is her minion for life or until she terminates the contract. Billie looked conflicted…

1. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch vs. Billie Starkz in an International Women’s Cup qualifying match. Athena told all the other women they sucked and then went to the floor to warm up. Hirsch hit Velvet with a shoulder block. Starkz hit a backbreaker on Velvet and then a hook kick on Hirsch to send her to ringside. Starkz dove on to Hirsch at ringside and then Velvet jumped off the middle turnbuckle onto both of them with a cross body. Athena threw Velvet into the barricade and then did the same to Hirsch.

Back in the ring, Velvet hit some punches in the corner but then got hit with a big boot from Athena. Athena hit a cartwheel punch and a springboard crossbody for a two count on Velvet. Athena went up top, but Velvet cut her off with a hook kick and went up top too, Later, Hirsch slammed Velvet onto Athena and Starkz hit a swan dive off the top to break it up and then grabbed two count nearfalls on Hirsch, Velvet and then looked at Athena too long. Hirsch hit Starkz with a headbutt. Athena hit a superkick on Hirsch. Athena slammed Hirsch on Velvet and then used her body to step up and hit a flying head scissors on Starkz.

Athena picked up both Velvet and Hirsch and slammed them and got two count nearfalls on both. Athena went up top, cut off by Velvet and everyone got in on it for a tower of doom spot. “Billie” chanted the quiet crowd. Starkz hit Star 10 on Hirsch, but Athena broke it up. They argued and Athena told her to lay down. Velvet pushed them both and they landed on the ropes and she hit knees on them and threw them to the floor. Hirsch hit a dropkick on them off the stairs. Back in the ring, Hirsch and Velvet traded forearms in the middle until Hirsch got thrown to the ropes and made Velvet and Athena bash heads. Hirsch hit a pump handle slam but Starkz was right there to break it up. As Starkz was throwing Hirsch out, Athena slid in and stole the pinfall on Velvet.

Athena beat Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and Leyla Hirsch in a four-way match to advance to the International Women’s Cup match at Wrestle Dynasty.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a fun match. Lots of action, some storyline drama with Billie and Athena. Everyone got moments to shine.

There was a Hammerstein Ballroom commercial with Jericho narrating… A video recapped the brawl between Matt Cardona and Learning Tree from Rampage…

2. “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Josh Woods, Mark Sterling) vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. Sterling knocked on the crowd for being cosplayers and pimped their new shirts and then did the “Athlete’s Suck” chant. The Outrunners got some sepia tones and VHS artifacts on the screen during their entrance.

There was a small pose off at the top with Nese and Magnum. Athletes immediately put Magnum in their corner and worked him over with punches. Magnum came back with a single leg drop kick and a flying head scissors. Floyd in and they both hit atomic drops on Nese and then a double one on Daivari, and then a pair of dropkicks. Floyd grabbed a quick two count on Nese. Magnum in and he took a knee to the back but fought off both Athletes before taking a chop block from Nese. Athletes stomped Magnum in the corner again.

Daivari threw Magnum to the outside so Sterling and Woods could stomp on him a bit. Daivari slammed the head of Magnum into the steps and then sent him back inside where he got a two count nearfall. Magnum avoided some corner charges and fought to his corner but Nese hit a lariat and then knocked Floyd off the apron. Magnum and Nese did a double clothesline for a double down. Floyd ramped up on the apron and then got the hot tag. Floyd hit punches and body slams on both Athletes, even slamming Magnum onto Nese.

The Outrunners went for Total Recall, but Daivari cut them off and Floyd came up holding his knee. Magnum slid in and tossed Daivari out, they went for Total Recall again, but Sterling got on the apron. Nese hit a pump handle driver on Floyd for a two count. Floyd hulked up and did the hulk punches, only to get cut off by Daivari who also got the hulk punches and a double axe handle. Outrunners did the ’80s elbow drop and then hit Nese with Total Recall for the pinfall.

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The Outrunners are a meme tag team, but they’re on a win streak and the crowds seem to love them. I have a theory that Tony Khan struggles to create stars. Rather, he bought stars, and he focuses too much on what’s going on online. Unfortunately, X and Reddit just love memes, so that’s what he pushes.

A Dustin Rhodes interview recorded earlier in the week aired. Dustin said that The Righteous can jump him from behind all they want, but he’ll always get back up. He said that Rhodes’s don’t give up. He said Dutch crossed the line by bringing Dusty and the bull rope into this. Dustin said that Dusty was too giving because he loved the business too much. Dustin called Dutch a sick son of a bitch for using Dusty’s kindness against him. Dustin said it’s on and it’ll be a double bull rope match for the tag titles. Dustin said Sammy has his back and they’re going to leave Righteous to rot forever…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Dustin bringing up Sammy having his back makes me wonder if there is a turn incoming. You never can be sure with Sammy. Very good promo, he really came across as genuinely bothered.

3. Madison Rayne vs. Allysin Kay. No entrance for Kay. Rayne hit an arm drag and then a sloppy flying head scissors. Rayne went to the middle rope and tried a DDT but Kay caught her and slammed her into the corner. Kay hit a Samoan drop for a two count. Kay hit a fall away slam for another two count. Kay hit a suplex and locked in a half straight jacket hold. Rayne stood up only to be clubbed back down. Kay hit a running splash in the corner but missed a second one. Rayne hit some chops and punches. Rayne hit a dropkick that showed a ton of light and then a step up ensiguri. Rayne got a boot up in the corner and then hit a good looking flying head scissors and a roll up for a two count. Rayne tried for a northern lights but Kay knocked her down and hit a running big boot for a two count. Rayne hit a crucifix driver for the pinfall.

Madison Rayne defeated Allysin Kay by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Rayne wrestles at three-quarters speed at this point. I really wish Kay would get a contract, she’s so good. Great look, powerful moves. She’s a total package.

Backstage, Alex Reynolds and John Silver had the scarves of the Grizzled Young Veterans. Evil Uno said they were better than this. Silver and Reynolds said they weren’t. Silver and Reynolds started mocking some extras like GYV did last week. GYV came in and a fight was about to start, but Uno broke it up and gave the scarves back…

4. Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson. EJ Nduka made an entrance with Johnson but then went to the back. Johnson got caught on a cross body attempt but slid out of the grab. He tried a middle rope cross body, got caught and got hit with a swing out slam for a two count. Johnson tried a sunset flip, Toa tried to sit on him but Johnson slid out. Johnson hit some punches and tried some chops that Toa just ate. Johnson tried some shoulder blocks but Toa ate those too. Johnson hit a dropkick and a standing moonsault for a one count. Johnson went up top and hit a frog splash for a two count. Johnson fired up and tried Big Shot Drop but Toa hit him with a POUNCE and a Vader bomb and got the pinfall.

Toa Liona defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall.

After the match, Johnson begged for Toa to come back, slapped him in the face and then got blasted with a superkick. Nduka’s music hit and he came out to check on his partner. Toa went face to face with him, smirked and shouldered past him on the way out of the ring.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine little match. Toa looked like a menace. He hit like four moves and got the win. Johnson did look like a dick for the face slap after the match.

An MxM Collection commercial aired about opposites to try and sell their new shirts. Ian Riccaboni was horny screaming as they came back…

5. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden for the NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles. Johnny TV made an entrance with MxM but he went to the back. GYV waved off the tip touching code of honor. Mansoor flipped around in an arm drag but got pulled down by his hair. Mansoor reversed a double suplex into a hip swiveling double neckbreaker. Drake got stuck in the MxM corner and blasted with punches and chops. Madden tried to make Drake touch Mansoor’s tip but Drake got away from it.

MxM hit some tandem strikes and then posed and touched tips. Gibson got a blind tag and pulled Mansoor out of the ring and Drake dove on him. Gibson slammed the chest of Mansoor on the mat and then back in the ring, Mansoor fought out of the corner but Gibson cut him off with a knee lift. Mansoor got an inside cradle for a two count. GYV hit some tandem strikes and then hit Mansoor with a back suplex and Drake came off the top with a splash for a two count. Mansoor fired up and asked for more. Mansoor and Gibson traded forearms until Mansoor hit an atomic drop and spinebuster combo for a double down.

Madden got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines and big kicks. Madden hit a ripcord bossman slam. MxM hit a chokeslam back suplex combo for a broken up nearfall. Gibson and Madden fought to the ring and Madden threw a knee at the steps. Mansoor got a trap pin on Drake for a two count. Mansoor got choked by Gibson with a scarf and slammed on the mat. GYV hit Grit Your Teeth (High Low kick clothesline combo) for the pinfall.

“Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden to retain the NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fun tag match. Mansoor is a really good work from underneath babyface.

Backstage, Paul Wight introduced Jay Lethal and Sanjay Dutt, who are coming back to ROH. Lethal said they’ll return at Final Battle. Lethal said he wants to be back on the top of ROH. QT Marshall came in with Aaron Solo. QT said Lethal went 0-x in last year’s Continental Classic and he’s not even in this year’s tournament. QT said he can’t wrestle Lethal ever again, but Lethal can always carry his bags. A fight started. Wight cut it off and told Lethal he can fight QT and it’ll be at Final Battle.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a bit weird. Some of their words made it sound like a tag match was incoming, but then it turned out to be a singles match. Oh boy, Lethal vs QT, that’s a match I would pay not to have to watch.

This week’s throwback match was Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King – Final Battle on December 11, 2021 in Baltimore Maryland…

Shane Taylor stated in a video package that you can make your dreams come true if you join STP. Taylor said he brings forgotten fighters to the top…

6. ROH Tag Team Champions “Sons of Texas” Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes vs. Eric Dillinger and Josh Crane. No entrance for the jobbers. Jobbers tried to jump the bell but it didn’t really work. Dustin took Dillinger to the outside and threw him into a barricade. Sammy chopped Crane in the corner and then Dustin tagged in and did the same. Then it was a double chop. Dillinger tried to rush them but he got a double chop too. Sons hit a double suplex. Dustin hit a shining wizard and Sammy hit a standing moonsault. Dustin tried an arm wringer, got cut off and put in the heel corner. Jobbers hit a double elbow and then tandem standing moonsaults. Dustin hit his snap powerslam for a double down. Sammy got the “hot” tag and hit a top rope crossbody on both. Sammy hit a no look cutter on Crane and then Dustin hit a “Texas” Destroyer. A GTH and then CrossRhodes got the pinfall.

ROH Tag Team Champions “Sons of Texas” Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes defeated Eric Dillinger and Josh Crane by pinfall.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch came down to the ring. Dutch charged with the cowbell but Vincent called him back on the mic before any violence. Vincent asked if they wanted to fight tonight, then asked the crowd who cheered. Vincent said it was too bad because the crowd didn’t deserve it and Sons don’t get to decide when it happens. Vincent said they would ring Dustin’s bell with Daddy’s bell and he’ll see nothing but polka dots. Dustin grabbed a chair and Sammy held him back…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Dustin was really annoyed at how quiet the crowd was for this match. It was so quiet that I could clearly hear Sammy and Dustin talking in the ring after the match. The tag team match is going to happen and it’ll be a fine match, but I’m certainly not excited for it.

A rundown for some of the Final Battle matches was shown… There was an add for Final Battle showing some folks who I doubt will be on the card such as Tomhiro Ishii and Mark Briscoe…

7. Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Taven for the ROH Pure Rules Championship. The judges were Nigel McGuinness, Christopher Daniels, and Jerry Lynn. All of STP came out with Moriarty but only to the stage and then they went to the back. There was a small picture in picture video of Moriarty showcasing some of his art at an art gallery.

This must have been taped near the beginning of the tapings because the crowd was actually lit for this match. The men worked arm holds for a minute before Taven hit an arm drag but he went back to the arm bar. Taven turned up the pace and hit a dropkick and shouted his catchphrase only to get rolled up for a two count. Taven hit a float over suplex for a two count. Taven went hard into the buckle and it knocked the wind out of him and he needed a second. Moriarty charged him and threw shoulders in the corner. Moriarty raked the back and threw knees at Taven. Moriarty hit a kitchen sink knee lift for a two count. Moriarty locked in an abdominal stretch and Taven fell into the ropes to use his first rope break.

Moriarty hit a kick to the back and tried to get the quiet crowd going. Taven hit a snapmare and rolled into a crucifix pin for a two count. Moriarty rolled into the Border City Stretch and Taven struggled to the ropes and used his second rope break as Moriarty stomped on his hand. Moriarty threw some knees to the gut but Taven rolled over a kitchen sink and hit a spin kick for a double down. Taven tried to get the quiet crowd going, and it worked briefly. Taven hit a clothesline and then a flatliner. Moriarty rolled through and around a bit but then Taven was able to hit Just the Tip for a two count. Moriarty grabbed the hand and did the finger snap spot. Moritary hit a discus clothesline that turned Taven inside out. Moriarty hit a flatline and locked in the Border City Stretch right near the ropes and Taven used the ropes to escape as the announcers called it out as intentional ring placement.

Taven threw Moriarty out of the ring and hit a spin dive on him as the crowd chanted “Taven” Back in the ring, Taven hit a frog splash off the top but couldn’t cover right away because it hurt his ribs. Taven locked in some sort of hold and Moriarty grabbed the hair and used the ropes to get out. Moriarty then threw a closed fist and got called out for it. Moriarty locked in a variation of the Tarantula hold in the ropes and Taven tapped out because he was out of rope breaks.

Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Taven by submission to retain the ROH Pure Rules Championship.

The rest of STP all came out to celebrate with Moriarty afterward…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a fine match. I really liked the Tarantula in the ropes being a real finish. That never happens because of rope breaks, so it was kind of a jarring finish, but in a good way.

Backstage, Athena said she hopes Lexi Nair has a good vacation, courtesy of Tony Khan’s Black card. Athena said she was going to overlook Final Battle and start her world tour early. Billie Starkz came in and asked Athena what happened in the ring earlier. Athena said that would have been Billie’s apology. Athena complained about Billie losing her TV Title again. Billie said instead of an apology, she was going to give her a fight instead. Athena thought it was a plan for an apology and that Billie was going to lay down for her. Athena then chanted about her World Tour as she left and Billie scratched her head…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Athena being an airhead and thinking it’s all a plan for an apology so she can go on her world tour is interesting. Usually they let Athena be the smartest one in the room. Sadly I still don’t think it’s time for Billie to dethrone Athena. I really think they should have pulled the trigger last year. It doesn’t feel like it’s the right moment anymore.

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring for the contract signing between Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona for the ROH Championship at Final Battle. Jericho came out first with a New York Yankees hat on. Cardona came out next with a bad spray tan and they stood on either side of Schiavone. Jericho teased his “hi guys” bit but flipped off the crowd instead. “Alwayz Ready” chanted the fans in support of Cardona. Jericho heeled on local sports teams and called himself the “king of New York”.

Cardona tried to talk and Jericho told him not to interrupt as the crowd meekly chanted “you’re from Canada”. Jericho told Cardona he was lucky to have a chance to wrestle Jericho because it put Cardona on a bigger level and that this will be his biggest match ever. Jericho said Cardona had no chance of beating him. Cardona tried to talk again but Jericho cut him off again. Cardona told him to shut up and said everyone was sick of him running his mouth. Cardona said Jericho speaks nothing but BS and called him a fake and a fraud.

Cardona said Jericho is leeching off of ROH just like he leeches on everything and everyone else. Cardona said this was the biggest opportunity of his life and he won’t let it slip through his fingers. Cardona said it was all about proving himself right and signed the contract. Jericho told Schiavone to leave the ring, it was all right. Jericho teased signing and finally did so after nearly a minute. Jericho teased a handshake and Cardona threw Jericho into the approaching Brian Keith. Cardona hit Jericho with the Ruff Rider and then hit a spinebuster through the table. Cardona threw the title belt on top of Jericho and then celebrated with the fans on the ramp.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was fine as far as contract signings go. Jericho being put through the table really leads me to think he’s winning next week, though I never expected Cardona to win anyway. Calling Jericho a leech really hits home and I wonder if Jericho realizes that’s how many fans feel about him at this point.

Overall a fine enough show. It’s nice having the champions appear and showing storyline developments with them. It certainly beats squash match hour that we used to get every week. My weekly ROH on HonorClub audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).