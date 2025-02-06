TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Big Kon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features TNA World Champion Joe Hendry’s concert. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade and found it to be uninspiring considering it was the Royal Rumble go-home show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Big Kon (Ryan Parmeter) is 45. He previously worked as Konnor in The Ascension tag team.