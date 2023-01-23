What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the show featuring the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens contract signing for the Royal Rumble

January 23, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.257 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.326 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.55 rating. The January 21, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.255 viewers and a 0.64 rating.

