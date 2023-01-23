AEW Rampage rating for the show that closed with Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 464,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 513,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished sixteenth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The January 21, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.