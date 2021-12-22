NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show featuring AJ Styles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 591,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 561,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 46th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT mostly dodged the NBA last night, as the TNT game started at the same time the NXT overrun began. However, Fox had regional coverage of a pair of NFL games that were postponed from the weekend due to COVID-19 issues. While the demo number was rough, the company has to be pleased with the viewership increase while facing stiff competition.