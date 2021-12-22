Jimmy Rave memorial service announced for February

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bill Behrens passed along the following statement from the Guffey family regarding the memorial service for Jimmy Rave (a/k/a James Guffey).

The memorial for James “Jimmy Rave” Guffey will be held on February 6th, 2022 at the Lakepoint Sports Champion Center located at 261 Stars Way, Cartersville, GA 30121. The memorial service will be held from 1-5pm, with 1-2pm being private for family and 2-5pm being open to the public. Please come and help us celebrate Jimmy as a person and a wrestler.

Powell’s POV: Rave died at age 39 on December 12. He is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, his daughter Kailah, his son James, his parents Jim and Toni Guffey, and sister Shelby.