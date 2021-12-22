What's happening...

Jimmy Rave memorial service announced for February

December 22, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bill Behrens passed along the following statement from the Guffey family regarding the memorial service for Jimmy Rave (a/k/a James Guffey).

The memorial for James “Jimmy Rave” Guffey will be held on February 6th, 2022 at the Lakepoint Sports Champion Center located at 261 Stars Way, Cartersville, GA 30121. The memorial service will be held from 1-5pm, with 1-2pm being private for family and 2-5pm being open to the public. Please come and help us celebrate Jimmy as a person and a wrestler.

Powell’s POV: Rave died at age 39 on December 12. He is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, his daughter Kailah, his son James, his parents Jim and Toni Guffey, and sister Shelby.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.