WWE Raw results (11/3): Powell’s live review of CM Punk’s first appearance as World Heavyweight Champion, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,693)

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Event Center

Streamed live November 3, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show by stating that this was the first time that Raw was being held in New Mexico (really?). A shot aired of the exterior of the building and then inside the arena…

A video package recapped CM Punk defeating Jey Uso to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk was shown walking backstage, and then he made his entrance in non-wrestling attire. Punk slapped a lot of hands on his way to the ring. Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer.

The crowd chanted Punk’s name after his entrance theme stopped playing. “Is it great to be champ on a Monday night in the great state of New Mexico or what?” Punk asked. Punk said there were a lot of people he needed to thank. The crowd responded with a “you deserve it” chant.

Punk said he appreciated the sentiment, but they would discuss the difference between earned and deserved. Punk thanked his wife, AJ Lee, adding that he hoped she was watching at home with their dog Larry. Punk listed several positives about Lee, including that she has “an ass that won’t quit.” Punk thanked the fans and encouraged them to give themselves a round of applause.

Punk thanked Jey Uso. Punk thanked Jey for the match, and he said he hopes they can still be friends. Punk recalled saying that he wasn’t back to make friends, he was there to make money and win championships.

Punk said he doesn’t know how much time he has left, but his brief title reign (before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract) taught him he needs to hold onto the title as hard as he can.

Punk asked the crowd to indulge him, and then he swung the belt over his head. “Seth, that was for you,” Punk told Rollins. He wished Rollins a speedy recovery said that if Rollins gets in his business when he returns, he’d send him back to the couch.

Punk spoke of having a target on him. He said there are a lot of people he’d like to punch in the face, and he mentioned Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. He also mentioned AJ Styles, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Sheamus, and John Cena. Punk closed by saying, “The champ is here.”

Logan Paul made his entrance. Punk said he wants to be a fighting champion, “but anybody but you.” Paul climbed onto the apron. Punk told Paul to go to Smackdown where Ilja Dragunov is having an open challenge. Punk said that’s more Paul’s lane.

“He said anyone, the noble CM Punk, a man of his word, right?” Paul said once he was inside the ring. Paul mentioned several stars he wrestled and then boasted that he beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman walked onto the stage with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Heyman introduced himself and said he and his guys were taking a walk to the ring. Heyman told Paul that the front of the line belongs to the man who pinned Roman Reigns. Heyman introduced Reed. Heyman said the front of the line belongs to the future of WrestleMania, Bron Breakker.