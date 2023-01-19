Police conduct a wellness check on Kevin Nash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida conducted a wellness check on pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash this week. The wellness check occurred due to concerning comments that Nash made on his Kliq This podcast, which Nash told police he has no intention act on.

“Today is week twelve that I lost my boy,” Nash said on the podcast regarding the death of his son Tristen. “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you’re having fun.” When Nash’s co-host Sean Oliver warned Nash not to joke around, Nash responded that he can do whatever he wants as long as he leaves a note. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: I listened to that episode and it came off to me like Nash was exhibiting a dark sense of humor, but better safe than sorry given the circumstances. If nothing else, hopefully the situation is a reminder for Nash that there are a lot of people out there who care about him.