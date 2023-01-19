What's happening...

Vince McMahon reportedly settles with former referee who accused him of rape

January 19, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a financial settlement with former referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of raping her in 1986. The Wall Street Journal reports that the “multimillion-dollar legal settlement” was completed last month and that McMahon denied the allegation and settled to avoid the cost of litigation. Read more at WSJ.com.

Powell’s POV: WSJ previously reported that Chatterton was seeking $11.75 million in damages. WSJ also reported on December 13 that he was refusing to agree to a settlement with her at that time. The same WSJ report included details that an attorney reached out to McMahon’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt with a claim that McMahon assaulted his client who worked as a spa manager at a California resort in 2011. At the time, WSJ reported that McMahon was also opposed to settling with the spa manager.

