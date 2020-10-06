Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Impact Tag Team Champions “Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

-EC3 holds a funeral for the Impact World Championship

-Rich Swann’s road to recovery

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on some of the best Bound For Glory matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



