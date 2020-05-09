AEW Dark preview: Nine matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc

-Jon Cruz vs. 10

-Colt Cabana vs. Shawn Dean

-Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Musa

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jason Cade

-Britt Baker vs. Skyler Moore

-Fenix vs. Alan Angels

-Kris Statlander vs. Dani Jordyn

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt

Powell’s POV: Nine matches? Wow. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr will be working overtime this week. His AEW Dark reviews are available Wednesday mornings.

This Tuesday on #AEWDark on our YouTube channel at 7e/6c – To say it’s a stacked card would be an understatement. Be sure to subscribe to our Official YouTube Channel and turn on the notifications, so you don’t miss any action – https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/i2Gxp8idFu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 9, 2020



