WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the MITB go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.04 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.885 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.919 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.087 million viewers, while the second hour produced 1.992 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown bounced back to roughy the same number the show drew two weeks ago. Fox finished tied with two hours of ABC programming for the most viewed shows in the men 18-49 demographic. The final numbers and cable ratings will be available on Monday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

