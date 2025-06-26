AEW Collision, TNA Impact, and ROH Global Wars Mexico coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, JJ Dillon, Matt Striker, Mark Jindrak, Jackie Fargo, Buddy Rogers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. The show was taped last night in Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV, TNA+, and the TNA YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show features Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis in a Street Fight. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 5CT/6ET. The show has an earlier start time due to Collision airing tonight. The episode is labeled as Global Wars Mexico and is headlined by Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) is 83.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) is 51.

-Mark Jindrak is 47.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013, at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992, at age 71.