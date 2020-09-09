AEW All Out countdown special viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW All Out countdown special delivered 357,000 viewers for TNT on Saturday, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The AEW Double Or Nothing countdown special tallied 344,000 viewers for TNT on May 22, and the Countdown to AEW Revolution special that followed the February 26 AEW Dynamite scored 383,000 viewers for TNT.



