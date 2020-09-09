NXT TV preview: Two title matches among the matches announced for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher for the NXT North American Championship.

-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

-NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match.

