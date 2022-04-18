AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show will return to its usual time slot after being pushed to an earlier start last week due to TNT’s NBA coverage. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s AEW Rampage same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).