WWE Raw preview: Two title matches and a double wedding set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

-The double wedding of Reggie and Dana Brooke, and Akira Tozawa and Tamina officiated by R-Truth

-Kevin Owens gives Ezekiel to a lie detector test

Powell's POV: We're just a paternity test away from this becoming Raw is Maury Povich. Raw will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center.