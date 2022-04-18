Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV lineup: Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship headlines Saturday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Poughkeepsie, New York at MJN Convention Center.

-Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

-Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship

-Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Championship

-Violent By Design defend the Impact Tag Titles in an eight-team elimination match

-Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin in a Triple Threat

-ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Powell’s POV: Rebellion can be purchased via pay-per-view television and FITE TV for $39.99. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. My exclusive same night audio review of Rebellion will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).