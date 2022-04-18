What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

April 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.142 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is down from the 2.230 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.60 rating in the same demo. Showbuzz’s ratings are delayed this week, so we don’t have the benefit of the chart that shows where Smackdown finished in the battle with other broadcast networks or what shows served as strong competition.

