AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the earlier show featuring an AEW World Championship match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 482,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 600,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.25 rating in the same demo. Rampage was bumped to an earlier time slot on Friday night due to TNT’s NBA coverage. Showbuzz’s ratings are delayed this week, so we don’t have the benefit of the chart that shows where Rampage finished in the cable ratings or what shows served as strong competition. Rampage will return to its usual time slot on Friday. The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts 2 event are expected to be released on Tuesday morning.