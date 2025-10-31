ROH on HonorClub results (10/30): Robinson’s review of Mascara Dorada and Komander vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall have issues with the Callis Family

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 139)

Taped on October 7-8, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Streamed October 30, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started backstage, where “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson cut a promo. Christian said nobody does things like they do. He complained about Mascara Dorada getting a title shot before him. Johnson told Dorada that it’s now personal, and they were going to make sure he didn’t make it to his title match Saturday.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I’m really salty about this title match being announced as happening on HonorClub last week, only to get rug pulled and find out it got bumped up to Collision.

There was a rundown of the matches for this episode. Dalton Castle and The Outrunners get bumped down to ROH, great…

1. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “The Gifted” Tyshawn Perez, Logan Cruz, and Leroy Shogun. Magnum hit an early leapfrog and an arm drag before posing. Magnum hit Cruz with an arm drag and then Outrunners hit some double team tandem moves. Shogun tagged in and chopped Magnum all around the ring. Magnum blocked a double axe handle and open-handed slapped everyone. The Outrunners hit a bulldog clothesline combo move. Castle begged for a tag and got it. Castle suplexed The Gifted all around the ring, even the bigger Shogun. The Outrunners cleared two of the three opponents, and then Castle hit a body slam. The Outrunners hit their elbow drop, and Castle hit Bangarang for the pinfall.

Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd defeated “The Gifted” Tyshawn Perez, Logan Cruz, and Leroy Shogun by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The most interesting thing about this was that The Outrunners dressed like Marlboro Reds packs.

2. Aleah James vs. Billie Starkz. Starkz kicked away the Code of Honor. Later, Starkz bodyslammed James and went to the top rope and tried her swan dive, but James got her knees up. The women traded hard forearms until James got the better of it and hit some kicks, including a rewind kick. James performed a monkey flip out of the corner and then a running crossbody block. James hit a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Billie locked James in a sleeper with an eye rake and then hit a big spin kick and a urigoroshi for a two count. Starkz put James in the Electric Chair, but she got rolled up for a two count. James executed a sunset flip for a two count. James hit a Codebreaker, but she was rolled up in the corner by Billie, who put her feet on the ropes while getting the pinfall.

Billie Starkz defeated Aleah James by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice match! Really good showing from James, who got an extended period of time on offense and showed some really nice baby face fire. Starkz is just a prodigy; she’s so comfortable and crisp in everything she does in the ring.

A recap aired of The Don Callis family beating up QT Marshall two weeks ago…

Don Callis made his way to the ring to a chorus of boos. He complained about “The Costso Boys” Big Boom AJ and Big Justice, and QT siding with them. Callis said QT plumbed the depths of the roster to find them as partners. Callis called QT a piece of garbage and said he’d light him on fire and leave him to die in a gutter if he could…

3. Rocky Romero and Lance Archer (w/Trent Berretta) vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo. QT and Solo ran down to the ring and cleared Archer from the ring with dropkicks. As the match reset, the announcers called out the fact that Callis had taken a headset and talked as if they weren’t there, which they weren’t. Late in the match, Archer saved Rocky from the double suplex, and QT hit a back handspring enzuigiri as Solo hit a dropkick to send Archer to the floor. Rocky was hitting his forever clotheslines and then got blasted by a pop-up forearm and a superkick. QT and Solo hit a tag team move and got a broken up nearfall. Solo got hit with a chokeslam from Archer. Trent blasted QT with his cast, and Archer chokeslammed him. Rocky hit a double stomp from the top for the pinfall.

Rocky Romero and Lance Archer defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo by pinfall.

After the match, all four men beat up QT until Big Boom AJ made his way to the ring. Archer tried to chokeslam him on the floor, but he ate the steps. Rocky was hit with some big rights before being tossed out of the ring. Trent hit AJ with a kick to the gut, and then AJ and QT backed up into each other. AJ was said he didn’t need QT’s help, but QT hugged him. The Family pointed from the ramp…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A very formula tag match with a predictable ending, with the heels going over. None of this is exciting. The best part about this match was the announcers trying to talk around Callis calling the match by himself from their studio.

Backstage, The Outrunners and Castle celebrated their victory. Castle said he felt alive. He said The Outrunners made him feel unstoppable and scared of nothing. Castle turned around into a Jaguar statue and got scared. The Outrunners hyped him up and said they’ll be champions…

4. ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Zayne in a Proving Ground Match. Shots aired of the upper section at Daily’s Place looking half full and with bored fans as this one got started. Zayne took Moriarty down with a waistlock, but then Moriarty wrestled around him and got three roll-up nearfalls and locked in Border City, but Zayne used his first rope break to get free.

The men exchanged some arm work until Zanye hit a running elbow in the corner and then a takeover over the ropes. Zayne hit a twisting cannonball splash in the ring and got a two count. Zayne tried a springboard move, but Moriarty tripped him off the ropes, hit a slingshot splash, and got a two count. Moriarty locked in a bow-and-arrow stretch on the arms of Zayne, but Zayne reversed it. Moriarty flipped out of it and locked in an abdominal stretch, which Zayne used his second rope break to escape.

The men traded suplex attempts until Zayne hit one for a double down. Zayne hit some strikes and a flipping axe kick for a two count. Zayne locked in an ankle lock, and Moriarty rolled and kicked out and fled to ringside. Zayne hit him with a springboard splash over the ropes. Back in the ring, Zayne locked in another ankle lock, and Moriarty rolled him up for a two count. Zayne hit a high hip attack and locked in the ankle lock again, but Moriarty got out of it quickly, only for Zayne to hit his facebuster move to get a nearfall as Moriarty used his first rope break to escape.

Moriarty locked in a front chancery, but Zayne backed him into the corner and put him on the turnbuckle and tried a running frankensteiner, but it got reversed, and Moriarty rolled right into Border City Stretch for the tap out.

ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Zayne in a Proving Ground Match by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine Pure Rules match, but man was that crowd bored. I guess they are going to keep padding the stats of Moriarty until they find a second person for this division.

The Premier Athletes made their entrance. Mark Sterling did his usual heel mic work on their way to the ring…

5. Stori Denali and “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson. Late in the match, GYV set up for a Doomsday device, but Nese broke it up, and then everyone hit big moves. Drake hit a sliced Bread on Daivari and went up top, but Daivari crotched him. Denali was tagged in, and she jumped and spiked the face of Drake. Dawn came in and threw some kicks and fought out of a choke. Dawn locked in a dragon sleeper in the corner, but then she jumped right into a chokeslam for the pinfall.

Stori Denali and “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: As much as the Athletes’ whole gimmick has been tired and stale for a long time, this is the way you get someone new and green like Denali over and comfortable in the ring. Put her in there with two vets like Daivari and Nese, put them up against a good team that can keep the action going like GYV, and give her a fiery, plucky underdog to beat up. It won’t work for too long, but it’s a good introduction.

A match graphic was shown for the Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada match for the ROH Championship for Saturday’s AEW Collision…

6. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Mascara Dorada and Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). Christian flipped off Dorada instead of adhering to the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Dorada went to the top for the flying nothing only to walk into a superkick. Johnson tried a suplex, but he was rolled up for a two count. Christian hit Dorada with his Fosbury Flop dive. Johnson hit a brainbuster as Christian performed a handspring kick. Komander was tagged in and blasted with a superkick, but Dorada hit one of his own, and then the breakdown occurred with everyone hitting big moves. Christian was the last one, and he hit Komander with Lethal Injection and went for a pin, but it was broken up. Komander broke up a finisher attempt by Swirl, and both luchadors hit superkicks. Dorada performed a step-up Poison Rana on Johnson. Dorada dove on Christian at ringside and then hit a shooting star press off the top rope onto Johnson for the three count.

Mascara Dorada and Komander defeated “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson by pinfall.