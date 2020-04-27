04/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins contract signing for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, Andrade vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott, Jinder Mahal vs. Akira Tozawa

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins contract signing for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, Andrade vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott, Jinder Mahal vs. Akira Tozawa, and more (35:23)…

Click here to stream or download the April 27 WWE Raw audio review.

