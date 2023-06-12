WWE Raw preview: MITB qualifier set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.