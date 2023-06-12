What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: MITB qualifier set for tonight’s show

June 12, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.