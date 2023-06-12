ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: Two title matches set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal for the ROH TV Title

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).