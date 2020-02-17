WrestleMania 36 lineup: The early card for the biggest pro wrestling event of the year

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be held on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-WWE Universal Champion vs. Elimination Chamber winner.

Powell’s POV: Flair announced on NXT Takeover: Portland that she accepted the challenge of Ripley. The men’s Elimination Chamber match is listed as being for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship. One can only assume that a women’s Elimination Chamber match will also create another title match. Plus, I assume we’ll have the return of the Andre the Giant and women’s battle royals.



