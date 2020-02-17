2/16 Heavy on Wrestling “No Love Lost 3” results: Eric Bischoff, Ron Simmons, Terri Runnels, Taya Valkyrie, American Pie actor, plus a WWE legend announced for Fortunebaynia

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Heavy On Wrestling No Love Lost 3

February 16, 2019 in Duluth, Minnesota at Clyde Malting Building

Report by Dot Net Member Chris Ketchmark

Actor Thomas Ian Nicholson from “The Rookie” and the “American Pie” films performed two songs on an acoustic guitar.

1. King Leonidas defeated Lil Nathen Edwards for the Fortune Bay Heritage Title. Leonidas won after a Jackhammer.

Ron Simmons appeared and thanked the fans for attending. A video played hinting that Great Muta may be coming to FortuneBaynia 3.

2. Copperhead Duke Cornell beat Sinn Bohdi. Cornell won with his feet on the ropes.

3. Devon Monroe (w/Josh Price) beat Sebastian Taylor.

4. Arik Cannon over “Mile High Magnum” Dak Draper to retain the Heavy on Wrestling Title. Cannon won with a rollup.

Darin Corbin cut a promo about being in the main event at FortuneBaynia 3. Eric Bischoff came out and said he had an opponent in mind and a video revealed Kane will be at Fortunebaynia 3.

5. JDX defeated Darin Corbin. Before the match, Corbin said he needed to let out some anger and made an open challenge. JDX won with a rollup and leverage.

6. Taya Valkyrie, Blair Onyx, Kara Noia, and Alayna Black beat

Brooke Valentine, Miranda Gordy, Laynie Luck, and Kiera Hogan in an eight-woman tag match. Black pinned Valentine. The stipulation was that the winning team would that meet in a four-way for the HOW Women’s Title.

7. Taya Valkyrie pinned Kara Noia to win the HOW Women’s Title. The belt was presented to Valkyrie by Teri Runnels.

The return date is April 26 headlined by The Rock-n-Roll Express vs. The Flip Brothers.



