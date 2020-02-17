Next NXT UK Takeover event announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK Takeover: Dublin will be held Sunday, April 26 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena. WWE announced the event during Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland event. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The brand will likely tape television coming out of the Takeover show if history is any indication. Takeover is listed as streaming live on WWE Network.



