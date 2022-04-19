4/19 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley, Grayson Waller vs. Sanga, NXT Tag Champions Pretty Deadly appear

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 19, 2022 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, made their entrance in street clothes. The picture-in-picture showed that Bron Breakker was arriving to the WWE Performance center. Prince took the mic and talked about how Pretty Deadly made history by winning the tag team titles in their first match in NXT US. Wilson talked about how they dominated the UK and US tag team scene. The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson made their entrance.

Gibson called Pretty Deadly dweebs and dorks. The GYVs both talked about how they would have won the gauntlet if they were in it and Pretty Deadly only dominated the UK tag scene because the GYVs left. Legado Del Fantasma made their entrance. Before Elektra Lopez could start her promo, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde jumped the Grizzled Young Veterans. The three tag teams brawled with each other to the backstage area.

Bron Breakker walked to the ring from the crowd. Breakker entered the ring and demanded that Joe Gacy return Rick Steiner’s Hall of Fame ring. Joe Gacy appeared on the LCD screens. Joe Gacy said that he’s not hard to find and all Bron has to do is find him. Gacy did a menacing laugh and his face was multiplied on all of the screens with static sound distortions. Breakker went to the back in search of Gacy…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. Tiffany Stratton made her entrance for the next match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good chaotic opening to NXT. All of the pieces running together made the show feel like an actual storyline ecosystem. Makes the show feel organic. I’ve barely seen any of Pretty Deadly’s work, but so far they’re winning me over. They are good at being annoying heels.

The show cut to a YouTube video that WWE aired. It was Santos Escobar cutting a promo about Carmelo Hayes. He was sitting poolside. he said that the former A-Champion is making A lot of excuses. Escobar said he’s going to remind Melo of sticking to where he belongs, in the back of the line for the North American Championship…

The show cut to Melo and Trick cutting a promo. Melo said he doesn’t go to the back of the line because he created the line. Trick hyped up Melo. Melo hyped up his match against Escobar for later…

Sarray made her entrance in magical girl mode this time…

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. (Magical Girl mode) Sarray. Stratton took down Sarray with a wrist lock. Sarry hit Stratton with a armdrag and dropkick. Sarray put Tiffany into a modified deathlock which she turned into a modified Muta Lock. Tiffany got to the bottom rope to break it. Sarray missed a face wash dropkick. Tiffany hit Sarray with a draping hip attack. Tiffany put Sarray in a choke hold. Tiffany whipped Sarray and gave Sarray a nice slingshot meteora, for a two count.

Sarray powered out of a pin and traded slaps with Tiffany. Sarray gave Tiffany a German Suplex. Sarray hit Tiffany with a double stomp. Tiffany tried to hold to Sarray’s boot but Sarray escaped with a PK. Sarray hit Tiffany with a face wash dropkick. Tiffany esacped a hold by hitting Sarray with a back headbutt. Tiffany hit Sarray with a corkscrew Vader Bomb for the clean pin.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Sarray via pinfall in 4:31.

John’s Thoughts: Surprising. I totally thought they had Sarray lose the last match in Schoolgirl Mode to set up her getting her win back after becoming a Magical Girl. I didn’t expect the heel Tiffany to pick up the clean win on the super hero. I hope this doesn’t mean that Sarray is on her way out of NXT? As for Tiffany, this was her best match yet in her young career. She’s getting better at the facial emotions and some moves that could go totally wrong, like the slingshot meteora, actually came off well.

James Drake and Zack Gibson were talking with each other backstage. Bron Breakker barged past them and was looking for Gacy. Breakker heard Rick Steiner’s voice in the distance. He ended up finding a computer tablet on a chair inside of a shark cage. The audio that was playing was the end of NXT two weeks ago when Joe Gacy kidnapped Rick Steiner. Breakker walked into the cage, took the tablet, and slammed it on the ground in anger. Breakker walked away to continue his search.

John’s Thoughts: I would have LOL’d if Joe Gacy came from behind and locked Breakker in the shark cage. I was about to criticize Breakker for being an idiot by walking in what seemed like an obvious trap.

Pretty Deadly were saying their catchphrase, “yes boy”, a lot while touring the WWE Performance Center. Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell challenged Pretty Deadly to a match. Pretty Deadly were hyped to “wrestle” Hartwell and Pirotta. Hartwell then brought out Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis. Petty Deadly walked away to avoid Hudson and Lumis.

McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview Grayson Waller about facing his former body guard Sanga later in the show. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward showed up to yell at Waller for some reason

2. Grayson Waller vs. Sanga. Sanga chucked Waller across the ring several times. The crowd really got into Sanga’s many tosses. Waller managed to trip up Sanga and land a few punches on him. Sanga powered up and gave Waller a shoulder tackle. Waller blocked Sanga with a boot. Sanga came back with a sidewalk slam on Waller. Sanga slammed Waller’s face into the mat. Sanga yelled “NAMASTE!” and gave Waller an elbow drop. Waller broke up the pin by grabbing the bottom rope. Waller rolled to ringside for a breather. Waller went for a Baseball Slide but was caught by Sanga. Sanga tossed Waller into the ringpost. Waller hit Sanga with the rolling Stunner for the victory.

Grayson Waller defeated Sanga via pinfall in 3:28.

John’s Thoughts: A surprisingly good match in the time given. I know Waller’s good in the ring, but I didn’t expect Sanga

The show cut to a Cora Jade sitodown promo. Jade recapped being betrayed by her hero last week. She said her future isn’t bleek like Natalya said. She said she saw Nattie as a hero and dream match, but her dream now is to kick Nattie’s legendary ass. Jade ripped up a photo of her as a kid standing next to Nattie…

Natalya was shown getting ready in the locker room.