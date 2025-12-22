AEW Dynamite rating: How did the first two hours of the Holiday Bash block perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 511,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 516,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The 0.08 rating ties the Dynamite record low for shows that aired in the regular Wednesday night time slot. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 607,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 18, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 574,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Holiday Bash edition.