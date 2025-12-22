What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: How did the third hour of the Holiday Bash block perform?

December 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 333,000 viewers for TNT, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The show delivered a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. I still haven’t seen any ratings information for the December 13 episode that aired on a Saturday afternoon. One year earlier, the December 14, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 246,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that aired after the network’s NBA coverage and against WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

