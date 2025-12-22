NJPW “Road to Tokyo Dome” results (12/22): Vetter’s review of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kosei Fujita, a video featuring a WWE and AEW wrestler, El Phantasmo’s open challenge for the NJPW TV Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Road to Tokyo Dome”

December 22, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

It’s time for the final show of the year, giving everyone plenty of time to rest and be ready for Wrestle Kingdom! It also means this show features the second-to-last match in Hiroshi Tanahashi’s storied career. There was Japanese-only commentary.

1. El Phantasmo (w/Jado) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi for the NJPW TV Title. ELP had issued an open challenge, so I didn’t know who would be the opponent until Taguchi walked through the curtain. Jado wore a reindeer costume, and ELP had a Santa hat on. Standing switches to open. Taguchi ran the ropes until he got gassed in some humor. They started wrestling in slow motion for more comedy.

They traded snap switches in regular speed. ELP hit his Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:00. ELP peeled down the back of Taguchi’s pants on a sunset flip, but Taguchi had some white undies on today. More comedy with a flying butt to ELP’s face for a nearfall. ELP hit a Burning Hammer. Taguchi blocked a CR2, so ELP got a basic rollup for the pin. Adequate.

El Phantasmo defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the NJPW TV Title at 8:57.

* ELP opened a present, and it was a purple stuffed animal. The crowd went nuts. A white guy got in the ring and attacked ELP. It’s Chris Brookes! He spoke in Japanese, but I heard the words “Tokyo Dome,” so it sounds like he’s issuing a challenge to ELP. He nailed a Jay Driller on Phantasmo. “In 2026, the wrestling world changes, and it begins with me winning the 2026 IWGP TV Title,” he said in English. He then posed with the title. (I’ve seen Brookes before, but I certainly didn’t know he was associated with a purple stuffy).

* Tomohiro Ishii came to the ring with Taichi and Satoshi Kojima. He isn’t dressed to wrestle, but it’s just good to see him. I know he suffered a separated shoulder; not sure how much longer he’s out.

2. Boltin Oleg and “Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi, Satoshi Kojima, and Tiger Mask (w/Tomohiro Ishii). Last week, Taichi and Kojima nearly came to blows; they were only 1-6 in World Tag League and clearly weren’t always on the same page, so that’s the storyline entering this match. Goto and Taichi opened. The Bishamon team beat on Tiger Mask’s back. Taichi unloaded some spin kicks to Oleg’s thighs.

Kojima tagged in at 4:00 and hit his rapid-fire chops on Oleg, then a DDT. Yoshi-Hashi tagged in. Kojima’s team took turns working over Yoshi-Hashi. Oleg entered and hit a gutwrench suplex on Tiger Mask, then a splash to the mat. Yoshi-Hashi made the cover for the pin on Tiger Mask. Fairly basic but fine.

Boltin Oleg, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi defeated Taichi, Satoshi Kojima, and Tiger Mask at 8:05.

* Taichi and Kojima were alone in the ring and again shoved each other. Ishii got in, and he put his hand on Taichi’s shoulder to calm him down. Taichi and Kojima shook hands and hugged, so Ishii apparently has brought peace to the galaxy.

3. Yoh, Yuya Uemura, Master Wato, Shota Umino, and Toru Yano vs. “House of Torture” EVIL, Sanada, Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi (w/Dick Togo, Sho). All ten brawled at the bell, and the action spilled to the floor. In the ring, Kanemaru hit a bodyslam on Yoh, and the HoT took turns working over Yoh. Ren hit Yoh with the ring bell hammer. Sanada tried to put Yoh in a Paradise Lock at 3:30. Umino got a hot tag and knocked down several guys with shoulder tackles.

Sanada hit the Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker on Umino, and he put Yuya in a Skull End dragon sleeper. Yuya hit a dropkick on Sanada at 5:30. Wato and Narita traded offense. Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Wato’s groin. The ref got bumped. Sanada got his guitar and jabbed it into Yano’s gut. Aaron Rourke jumped in, but the HoT beat him up, too. Sho covered Wato for the pin.

EVIL, Sanada, Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Yoh, Yuya Uemura, Master Wato, Shota Umino, and Toru Yano at 8:29.

* A young Japanese man jumped in the ring to help the babyfaces fight off the HoT. After the show concluded, I learned his name is Kaisei Takechi , and he is from DDT Pro. Takechi stood in the ring with Uemura and Umino. They all spoke on the mic, and it appears they are going to be in the trios match at Wrestle Kingdom.

4. “United Empire” Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman, and Jakob Austin Young vs. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Hiromu Takahashi, Gedo, and Shingo Takagi. The UBC attacked during the ring introductions, and all six fought to the floor. Hiromu chopped Callum, while Shingo and O-Khan brawled into the crowd. Callum ran the length of the floor and hit a flying dropkick on Hiromu, sending him crashing into chairs. Newman dragged Gedo into the ring and we had a bell at 2:35 to officially begin!

The UE took turns working over Gedo. Shingo jumped in and hit a Pumping Bomber clothesline on Jakob, and Gedo got a nearfall on Young. Shingo and O-Khan traded clotheslines. O-Khan bit Shingo’s forehead; Shingo hit another hard clothesline. He slammed Young to the mat, and Gedo got a nearfall. Callum hit an OVERKILL (David Finlay’s pop-up knee strike to the sternum) to pin Gedo. A great way to end that match and build to the Wrestle Kingdom match without Finlay present today.)

Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman, and Jakob Austin Young defeated HIromu Takahashi, Gedo, and Shingo Takagi at 7:15/official time of 4:40.

* The lights went out! On the video screen, we heard from Andrade ! He has “business all over the world, including with his associates in the United Empire!” Sounds like he’s one of the two mystery teammates in that five-on-five challenge on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom!

5. “House of Torture” Sho and Douki vs. Kuukai and El Desperado vs. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Taiji Ishimori and Daiki Nagai in a three-way tag team match. Two teams attacked the HoT, and we’re underway! Despe hit a backbreaker over his knee on Douki. Desperado and Ishimori traded forearm strikes. The HoT tried to flee to the back, but the other four cut them off, and they continued to fight on the floor.

In the ring, Kuukai hit a top-rope crossbody block on Sho, then a shotgun dropkick. Kuukai hit a dive through the ropes. Ishimori hit a corner moonsault to the floor on Kuukai. In the ring, Nagai hit a spinebuster on Desperado. Douki hit a jab thrust to Nagai’s throat. Nagai put Douki in a Boston Crab. The ref got bumped! Sho got a street sign and hit Nagai with it. Douki covered the prone Nagai for the tainted pin.

Sho and Douki defeated Kuukai and El Desperado, and Taiji Ishimori and Daiki Nagai in a three-way tag team match at 7:28.

6. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr., Hartley Jackson, and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yota Tsuji and “Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice. Lots of shoving before the bell. Oskar and Oiwa opened. Oiwa hit a dropkick. They brawled to the floor. Yuto-Ice got in and traded blows with Oiwa. Sabre finally entered at 5:30, and he hit a basement dropkick to Oskar’s back, and Zack hit a Pele Kick. Oskar hit a windup bodyslam, and they were both down at 7:30.

Yota entered and battled Hartley. Hartley hit a suplex and a splash in the corner. He went for a senton, but Yota got his knees up. Moments later, Hartley hit the senton for a nearfall. Yota dove through the ropes onto Hartley. In the ring, Jackson hit a Jagged Edge (DVD) on Yota. Yota nailed a Gene Blaster (spear) on Hartley for the pin. Good match.

Yota Tsuji, Oskar, and Yuto-Ice defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Hartley Jackson, and Ryohei Oiwa at 11:11.

* Yuto-Ice beat up Oiwa after the bell. Oskar choked out Sabre.

7. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kosei Fujita. Again, this is Tanahashi’s final match in Korakuen Hall and second-to-last ever. The crowd waved “Ace!” signs. Kosei slapped him in the face before the bell and hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell. He hit a springboard somersault to the floor on Tanahashi, rolled him in, and got a nearfall at 00:30. He applied a half-crab, and he stomped on Tanahashi in the corner. Tanahashi finally hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block at 2:30, then a flying forearm.

Tanahashi hit his second-rope somersault senton for a nearfall. Kosei hit a flying spin kick. Kosei hit a springboard dropkick and tied up Tanahashi’s legs on the mat. Tanahashi hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then a second one, at 6:00. Tanahashi applied a Texas Cloverleaf. Fujita hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 8:30. Tanahashi hit a Sling Blade clothesline. Kosei hit a stalling German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00, and he was fired up.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Hiroshi hit another Sling Blade, and he applied a Full Nelson, but Kosei fought free. Tanahashi hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall, then a top-rope crossbody block on a standing Fujita. He then nailed the High Fly Flow (frog splash) for the pin. Fun match.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kosei Fujita at 12:07.

* Tanahashi patted Fujita on his chest, and Kosei left. Tanahashi spoke. ELP came out and led the crowd in doing “the wave.” Katsuya Murashima tossed the Ace an air guitar, and he played it to a standing ovation.

Final Thoughts: A really noteworthy show to conclude the year and set the final pieces for Wrestle Kingdom. The debut of Chris Brookes! Andrade is coming! Umino and Uemura have a new partner! Ishii made a cameo and brought world peace! Tanahashi got (presumably) his final win. Good for them to stick to 12 minutes; no sense in trying to make that go 20-25 minutes; the crowd was fine with it at that length.

Considering we don’t have Takeshita or David Finlay present, they’ve done a decent enough job building to Wrestle Kingdom without them. I loved seeing Callum use the Overkill (Finlay’s move!) to win the match, and the crowd knew it, too. And while it’s being saved for New Year’s Dash, that TMKD vs. Knockout Brothers match sure looks like it’s going to be a barnburner.