WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka
-Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez
-Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo
Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw was taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
