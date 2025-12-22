WWE Smackdown preview: The final episode of 2026

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Ilja Dragunov holds a U.S. Championship open challenge

-Joe Hendry vs. The Miz

-Drew McIntyre returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. This will be the last show before Smackdown becomes a three-hour show on January 2. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).