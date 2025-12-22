AEW Collision lineup: The Christmas Collision card, later start time

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Ricochet vs. Bandido for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Pac (6) vs. Jack Perry (3) in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir

-MJF in action

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter meet face-to-face before their title match at the Worlds End pay-per-view

Powell’s POV: The Continental Classic point totals are spoiler-free, meaning they do not include points for matches that have not aired on television. The Christmas Eve edition of Dynamite was taped on Saturday in New York, New York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Wednesday’s Dynamite will air on TBS and HBO Max at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Due to the holiday, we will not have live coverage of this episode or Christmas Collision. We will eventually have reports available, along with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).