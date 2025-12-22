TNA Impact preview: Ten-Person tag team match on the Christmas night show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-A Ten-Person tag team match

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on December 6-7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). In this case, we’ll see if the show warrants an audio review or if it’s mostly “best of” content for the holiday.