By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 476,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 345,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating while running opposite the WWE SummerSlam premium live event. Collision bounced back to a respectable level after taking a big hit last week.